The Black Sea grain corridor and trilateral talks involving the EU: what Zelenskyy and Erdoğan agreed on

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agreed to work on the Black Sea grain corridor. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader proposed holding trilateral talks in Turkey and involving Europe in them. He stated this during his meeting with Erdoğan in Istanbul, UNN reports.

Details

Today, we agreed with the President to work on the Black Sea grain corridor so that the corridor exists and is effective. We discussed with Mr. President the prospects of such a format and other possibilities, in particular the possibility of involving Turkey, involving Europe, involving all partners, and the possibility of a meeting here in Turkey. Strong decisions are needed to ensure peace, and signals must be sent to Russia at all levels that there is no alternative to peace and that support for Ukraine will continue - Zelenskyy's statement reads.

We would like to remind you

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects an increase in the supply of generators and energy equipment as early as next week.

Prior to that, the President of Ukraine stated that the energy truce with Russia announced by U.S. President Donald Trump is not working because Moscow refuses to comply with it.