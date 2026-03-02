The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a space communication center and a number of Russian radar stations in Crimea and the East
On March 2, Ukrainian defenders hit a deep space communication center and the Podlyot-K1 radar station in Crimea. Kasta 2E2 and YASTREB A-V stations in Luhansk region were also destroyed.
Ukrainian defenders delivered a powerful blow to the enemy's strategic infrastructure, destroying key space and radar reconnaissance facilities of the occupiers. On the night of March 2, units of the Defense Forces struck a deep space communication center in the Vitino area and the Podlyot-K1 radar station in Crimea. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
As part of consistent measures to reduce the combat potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the night of March 2 struck a deep space communication center in the area of Vitino and the Podlyot-K1 radar station near Vinogradnoye in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.
In addition to the Crimean facilities, modern radar systems in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region were also targeted. In particular, the General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Kasta 2E2 and YASTREB A-V stations.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine also targeted areas where the Rubikon electronic intelligence unit was concentrated in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, eliminating specialist personnel.
