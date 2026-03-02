The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a space communication center and a number of Russian radar stations in Crimea and the East

$43.100.11
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 10255 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 8508 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 34572 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 67883 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 63802 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 68391 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 75397 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 75371 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 78736 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
Publications
Exclusives
ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the WestMarch 2, 03:04 AM • 20226 views
Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024March 2, 03:40 AM • 17005 views
Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: an enterprise was damagedMarch 2, 04:12 AM • 10412 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 24089 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhoto09:00 AM • 12842 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 3798 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 10226 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 127154 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 132913 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 113939 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Keir Starmer
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Kuwait
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 1356 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 68996 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 66759 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 62098 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 60383 views
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Guardian

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a space communication center and a number of Russian radar stations in Crimea and the East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

On March 2, Ukrainian defenders hit a deep space communication center and the Podlyot-K1 radar station in Crimea. Kasta 2E2 and YASTREB A-V stations in Luhansk region were also destroyed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a space communication center and a number of Russian radar stations in Crimea and the East

Ukrainian defenders delivered a powerful blow to the enemy's strategic infrastructure, destroying key space and radar reconnaissance facilities of the occupiers. On the night of March 2, units of the Defense Forces struck a deep space communication center in the Vitino area and the Podlyot-K1 radar station in Crimea. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As part of consistent measures to reduce the combat potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the night of March 2 struck a deep space communication center in the area of Vitino and the Podlyot-K1 radar station near Vinogradnoye in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

- the General Staff reported.

In addition to the Crimean facilities, modern radar systems in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region were also targeted. In particular, the General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Kasta 2E2 and YASTREB A-V stations.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also targeted areas where the Rubikon electronic intelligence unit was concentrated in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, eliminating specialist personnel.

SBU, together with the Defense Forces, struck warships, air defense, and oil infrastructure in the port of Novorossiysk in Russia - sources02.03.26, 12:43 • 2594 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea