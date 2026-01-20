$43.180.08
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 12000 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 11718 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 19818 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 20633 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 21537 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 20587 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17390 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36819 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 68129 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

Terms for restoring electricity supply in Brovary are currently unknown - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

In Brovary, Kyiv region, the situation with electricity supply remains difficult, with emergency blackouts in effect. The terms for restoring electricity are unknown due to significant damage to energy facilities.

In Brovary, Kyiv region, the situation with electricity supply remains difficult and unpredictable. Emergency blackouts are in effect in the city, and the terms for restoring electricity are currently unknown. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Sapozhko, as reported by UNN.

Details 

Regarding the situation with electricity supply in the community, unfortunately, there is nothing to report at the moment. Emergency blackouts continue, the situation is difficult and unpredictable. Schedules are not in effect, and restoration times are unknown.

- Sapozhko wrote.

He emphasized that energy workers are working continuously, eliminating the consequences of the night shelling of the country by Russian terrorists, adding that there is significant damage to energy facilities again.

Recall

86,000 families in the Kyiv region remain without electricity after Russia's night attack.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Russian propaganda
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Brovary