Terms for restoring electricity supply in Brovary are currently unknown - mayor

In Brovary, Kyiv region, the situation with electricity supply remains difficult and unpredictable. Emergency blackouts are in effect in the city, and the terms for restoring electricity are currently unknown. This was reported by the city mayor Ihor Sapozhko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Regarding the situation with electricity supply in the community, unfortunately, there is nothing to report at the moment. Emergency blackouts continue, the situation is difficult and unpredictable. Schedules are not in effect, and restoration times are unknown. - Sapozhko wrote.

He emphasized that energy workers are working continuously, eliminating the consequences of the night shelling of the country by Russian terrorists, adding that there is significant damage to energy facilities again.

Recall

86,000 families in the Kyiv region remain without electricity after Russia's night attack.