Ten countries sign agreement on cooperation in IT for defense of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the completion of the signing of the Agreement on Cooperation within the IT Coalition. According to the press service of the defense ministry, 10 member states have joined the coalition, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Defense, Estonia and Luxembourg as the leading countries, as well as Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Ukraine, have joined the IT Coalition Cooperation Agreement .

It is noted that this is the first such agreement within the framework of coalitions of capabilities.

It is noted that the United Kingdom has also expressed its desire to support this initiative, but without membership. The British signed the relevant Declaration of Intent.

I am confident that we will be able to attract even more partners to digitalize our army. - commented on the signing the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that this agreement enshrines the desire of the participating states to provide assistance to Ukraine over the next 6 years in order to build interoperable IT infrastructure of the Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian Defense Forces.