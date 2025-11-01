$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:21 PM • 2098 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2118 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that a comprehensive operation to destroy enemy forces in Pokrovsk is underway. The defense of the agglomeration will be supported by additional units and weapons.

Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding

The liberation and clearing of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues. Pokrovsk - we are holding. Myrnohrad - we are holding. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a trip to the Pokrovsk direction, reports UNN.

Back at the front. I worked in the corps and military units in the Pokrovsk direction, where it is currently the most difficult. I listened to the reports of the commanders on the ground regarding the current situation and existing needs.

- Syrskyi reported.

According to him, in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration, our soldiers have to contain the pressure of a multi-thousand enemy group, which continues its attempts to infiltrate residential areas and cut off our supply routes.

However, there is no encirclement or blockade of cities, we are doing everything to ensure logistics.

- Syrskyi emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief added that a complex operation to destroy and displace enemy forces from Pokrovsk is underway. The main burden is on the shoulders of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, UAV operators and assault units. Also combined groups of Special Operations Forces, Military Law Enforcement Service, SBU, and other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, including the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, are working in the city.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source31.10.25, 22:50 • 36317 views

The enemy in Pokrovsk is paying the highest price for trying to fulfill the Kremlin dictator's task of occupying the Ukrainian Donbas. We continue the liberation and clearing of the territory on the Dobropillia salient. Pokrovsk - we are holding. Myrnohrad - we are holding.

- Syrskyi noted.

In addition, according to him, "the defense of the agglomeration will be supported by additional units, weapons, equipment, including unmanned systems and UAVs."

Zelenskyy spoke about the situation in Pokrovsk: difficult, but there is no encirclement31.10.25, 15:47 • 2964 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi