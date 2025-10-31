Zelenskyy spoke about the situation in Pokrovsk: difficult, but there is no encirclement

The situation in Pokrovsk is difficult, but Ukrainian forces are in control, there is no encirclement, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing on Friday, writes UNN.

...The situation in Pokrovsk is difficult. (...) All their forces are here. You know that there are 170,000 enemy troops concentrated in this direction. A lot. (...) And in the morning I spoke with the Commander-in-Chief, there are no changes in Pokrovsk - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, there are "Russians" there, our forces are destroying them, destroying them little by little. Because it is also necessary to protect personnel.

The President added that "it is necessary to understand that a serious, serious battle is underway (...). They were tasked with taking this Pokrovsk, taking our Pokrovsk."

"... there is no encirclement, our forces control the situation in Pokrovsk. Of course, there is a tense situation with the enemy on all sides. Do you remember the situation with the Kursk operation? Do you remember informationally how it all was? A lot of different things. That we had 5 or 8 thousand, they said, surrounded. Which was a lie," the President said.

