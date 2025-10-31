$42.080.01
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 6394 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 16069 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 9820 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 20762 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 13940 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 18313 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 24443 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14238 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM • 24048 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
October 31, 07:20 AM • 22048 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
Zelenskyy spoke about the situation in Pokrovsk: difficult, but there is no encirclement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the situation in Pokrovsk is difficult, but Ukrainian forces are in control. He denied information about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops, comparing it to fakes about the Kursk operation.

Zelenskyy spoke about the situation in Pokrovsk: difficult, but there is no encirclement

The situation in Pokrovsk is difficult, but Ukrainian forces are in control, there is no encirclement, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing on Friday, writes UNN.

...The situation in Pokrovsk is difficult. (...) All their forces are here. You know that there are 170,000 enemy troops concentrated in this direction. A lot. (...) And in the morning I spoke with the Commander-in-Chief, there are no changes in Pokrovsk

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, there are "Russians" there, our forces are destroying them, destroying them little by little. Because it is also necessary to protect personnel.

The President added that "it is necessary to understand that a serious, serious battle is underway (...). They were tasked with taking this Pokrovsk, taking our Pokrovsk."

"... there is no encirclement, our forces control the situation in Pokrovsk. Of course, there is a tense situation with the enemy on all sides. Do you remember the situation with the Kursk operation? Do you remember informationally how it all was? A lot of different things. That we had 5 or 8 thousand, they said, surrounded. Which was a lie," the President said.

Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction30.10.25, 12:37 • 28222 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Pokrovsk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy