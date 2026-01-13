$43.260.18
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 10412 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 24048 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 41346 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 31777 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 31453 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 51445 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 22695 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23445 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 53373 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Syrskyi summarized the year: the enemy wanted to end the war with a defeat, intended to reach Odesa, but his plans were thwarted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi stated that Ukraine did not allow critical enemy breakthroughs, thwarting their plans. Over the year, the enemy army was reduced by 418,000 killed and wounded, and its own losses decreased by 13%.

Syrskyi summarized the year: the enemy wanted to end the war with a defeat, intended to reach Odesa, but his plans were thwarted

Last year was a great test; the Russian aggressor wanted to end the war with a defeat, imposing his terms on us from a position of strength, intending to reach Odesa, but the Ukrainian military thwarted his plans, while the number of their own personnel losses decreased by 13%, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.

The past year was a great test for us. The Russian aggressor sought to end the war against Ukraine – but planned to end it with a defeat, imposing his terms on us from a position of strength. He tried to seize the remaining territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions, the right bank of Kherson region, and intended to reach Odesa to completely cut off our access to the sea. We did not allow critical breakthroughs by the enemy, thwarted his plans, and repeatedly forced him to postpone the deadlines for planned operations. We stood our ground.

- Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

Because Ukrainian soldiers worked to their limits, with full dedication, "inflicting maximum losses on the occupiers and reducing the enemy army by more than 418,000 killed and wounded during the year," Syrskyi continued.

As the Commander-in-Chief emphasized, "thanks to the effective combat work of the Defense Forces, the enemy has not been able to increase its grouping for a long time – because every month we destroy more Russian military personnel than the aggressor country mobilizes."

At the same time, during 2025, we managed to reduce the number of our own personnel losses by 13%

- Syrskyi reported.

"This year has proven: we are capable of systematically exhausting the enemy and significantly reducing its potential. The Defense Forces did not allow the aggressor to realize his plans, preserved strategic positions, and prepared the ground for further actions," summarized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

