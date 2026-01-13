Syrskyi summarized the year: the enemy wanted to end the war with a defeat, intended to reach Odesa, but his plans were thwarted

Last year was a great test; the Russian aggressor wanted to end the war with a defeat, imposing his terms on us from a position of strength, intending to reach Odesa, but the Ukrainian military thwarted his plans, while the number of their own personnel losses decreased by 13%, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.

The past year was a great test for us. The Russian aggressor sought to end the war against Ukraine – but planned to end it with a defeat, imposing his terms on us from a position of strength. He tried to seize the remaining territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions, the right bank of Kherson region, and intended to reach Odesa to completely cut off our access to the sea. We did not allow critical breakthroughs by the enemy, thwarted his plans, and repeatedly forced him to postpone the deadlines for planned operations. We stood our ground. - Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

Because Ukrainian soldiers worked to their limits, with full dedication, "inflicting maximum losses on the occupiers and reducing the enemy army by more than 418,000 killed and wounded during the year," Syrskyi continued.

As the Commander-in-Chief emphasized, "thanks to the effective combat work of the Defense Forces, the enemy has not been able to increase its grouping for a long time – because every month we destroy more Russian military personnel than the aggressor country mobilizes."

At the same time, during 2025, we managed to reduce the number of our own personnel losses by 13% - Syrskyi reported.

"This year has proven: we are capable of systematically exhausting the enemy and significantly reducing its potential. The Defense Forces did not allow the aggressor to realize his plans, preserved strategic positions, and prepared the ground for further actions," summarized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

