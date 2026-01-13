$43.260.18
08:22 AM
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Publications
Exclusives
Russia has launched over 13.3 thousand missiles and 142.3 thousand drones at Ukraine: Syrskyi pointed out to his US counterpart the need for air defense systems and ammunition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

Since February 2022, the Russian Federation has used over 13.3 thousand missiles and 142.3 thousand attack drones against Ukraine. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported this during a conversation with the Commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa.

Since the invasion in February 2022, Russia has launched more than 13.3 thousand missiles and over 142.3 thousand attack drones against Ukraine, and despite significant losses, it does not abandon offensive actions on the front, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a conversation with the Commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa - Commander of the NATO Allied Land Command General Christopher Donahue, writes UNN.

Details

"I informed my American colleague about the situation on the front line, which remains difficult. Despite significant losses of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, the Russian aggressor does not abandon continuing offensive actions," Syrskyi wrote on social media.

At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief noted, the enemy resorts to massive missile and air strikes on our rear – deliberately hitting energy facilities, using frosts as an additional tool of pressure and terror against the civilian population of Ukraine.

"During December 2025 and early January 2026, the enemy launched six massive missile and drone attacks on the territory of Ukraine," Syrskyi said.

Thus, on the night of January 13, the Russian aggressor, according to him, attacked our energy facilities, other infrastructure and civilian objects with 25 missiles and 293 attack UAVs.

Starting from 24.02.2022, the number of missiles used by the Russian army reached over 13.3 thousand units, and attack drones – over 142.3 thousand units

- Syrskyi stated.

And he emphasized: "In this context, the primary need for us is to strengthen the air shield – to receive anti-aircraft missile systems and ammunition, including those that can be implemented by the American side."

"I also informed the Commander of the US Army in Europe about other critical needs of our army that can be met within the framework of the PURL initiative. I emphasized that in the current realities, achieving a stable ceasefire in Ukraine is possible only if consolidated pressure on the enemy from our Western partners is intensified," Syrskyi said.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said that he "took the opportunity to personally thank General Christopher Donahue, the President and people of the United States of America for their support of Ukraine and their efforts aimed at achieving a just, lasting peace in Ukraine."

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
