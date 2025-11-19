Syrskyi met with the US Secretary of the Army: what was discussed

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, held a "productive working meeting" with an American delegation led by US Secretary of the Army, Daniel Driscoll. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to Syrskyi, during the meeting, he informed his American counterparts about the current situation on the battlefield.

He emphasized that the enemy is building up its troop grouping, continuing its offensive operation and increasing its intensity, and launching missile strikes on residential areas, which causes numerous civilian casualties. - said Syrskyi.

He also discussed with his American counterparts strengthening Ukraine's capabilities in air defense, Deep Strike, unmanned systems, training of personnel of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and more. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again stressed that strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky, increasing our long-range strikes on enemy military targets, and maintaining and stabilizing the front line should undermine the enemy's offensive capabilities and, ultimately, force them to a just peace.

In particular, Deep Strike strikes have already demonstrated effectiveness in disrupting Russian logistics and have a positive result in neutralizing Russia's military potential. Operations against oil refineries are designed to bring the war to unfavorable prospects for Moscow, thereby making it unprofitable for the enemy. - Syrskyi noted.

In addition, another important area, according to him, is cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in the field of technology.

I am convinced that Ukraine's unique combat experience and rapid innovation cycles will contribute to scaling up mutually beneficial Ukrainian-American cooperation in the defense sector. I am sincerely grateful to my American colleagues, as well as to the entire people of the United States, for their unwavering support of Ukraine during the most difficult period of our modern history. - summarized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that in the previous four days alone, Russian losses in the Pokrovsk direction amounted to 487 people, 350 of whom were irreversible.

Syrskyi on Deep Strike: since early November, Ukraine has hit 33 targets of the Russian aggressor