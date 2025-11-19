Syrskyi met with the US Secretary of the Army: what was discussed

$42.090.03
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 29594 views
November 19, 04:13 PM • 29594 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 26944 views
November 19, 04:01 PM • 26944 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 37683 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 21785 views
November 19, 02:04 PM • 21785 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 16431 views
November 19, 01:20 PM • 16431 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 16180 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are children
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16718 views
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16718 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 22288 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18946 views
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18946 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Popular news
In Cherkasy region, the mayor's son illegally obtained disability status and lost social benefits in a casinoNovember 19, 12:46 PM • 5456 views
Ternopil declares three days of mourning after missile attack that killed dozens of civilians - mayorNovember 19, 02:10 PM • 4498 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 25727 views
The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiersNovember 19, 02:27 PM • 15340 views
Reduction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, abandonment of Donbas: journalist reveals details of the US peace plan for Ukraine05:38 PM • 3560 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 37683 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 25756 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 36027 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 46299 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 46087 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Rustem Umerov
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Ternopil
Pokrovsk
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 36771 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 35288 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 36330 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 53175 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 45065 views
Syrskyi met with the US Secretary of the Army: what was discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with an American delegation led by US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. They discussed the current situation on the battlefield, strengthening air defense, Deep Strike, and unmanned systems.

Syrskyi met with the US Secretary of the Army: what was discussed

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, held a "productive working meeting" with an American delegation led by US Secretary of the Army, Daniel Driscoll. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to Syrskyi, during the meeting, he informed his American counterparts about the current situation on the battlefield.

He emphasized that the enemy is building up its troop grouping, continuing its offensive operation and increasing its intensity, and launching missile strikes on residential areas, which causes numerous civilian casualties.

- said Syrskyi.

He also discussed with his American counterparts strengthening Ukraine's capabilities in air defense, Deep Strike, unmanned systems, training of personnel of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and more. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again stressed that strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky, increasing our long-range strikes on enemy military targets, and maintaining and stabilizing the front line should undermine the enemy's offensive capabilities and, ultimately, force them to a just peace.

In particular, Deep Strike strikes have already demonstrated effectiveness in disrupting Russian logistics and have a positive result in neutralizing Russia's military potential. Operations against oil refineries are designed to bring the war to unfavorable prospects for Moscow, thereby making it unprofitable for the enemy.

- Syrskyi noted.

In addition, another important area, according to him, is cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in the field of technology.

I am convinced that Ukraine's unique combat experience and rapid innovation cycles will contribute to scaling up mutually beneficial Ukrainian-American cooperation in the defense sector. I am sincerely grateful to my American colleagues, as well as to the entire people of the United States, for their unwavering support of Ukraine during the most difficult period of our modern history.

- summarized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that in the previous four days alone, Russian losses in the Pokrovsk direction amounted to 487 people, 350 of whom were irreversible.

Syrskyi on Deep Strike: since early November, Ukraine has hit 33 targets of the Russian aggressor13.11.25, 20:06 • 3260 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
United States