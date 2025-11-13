Syrskyi on Deep Strike: since early November, Ukraine has hit 33 targets of the Russian aggressor

Since the beginning of November, 33 objects of the Russian aggressor have been successfully hit at the strategic level - Deep Strike - and 41 at the operational level - Middle Strike. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

With Ukrainian weapons, we are increasing strikes on targets in the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, since the beginning of November, at the strategic level (Deep Strike), 33 objects of the Russian aggressor have been successfully hit, and at the operational level (Middle Strike) - 41. - Syrskyi reported.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, domestically developed long-range weapons "Flamingo", "Bars" and "Lyutyi" are also used for complex strikes.

