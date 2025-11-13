Syrskyi on Deep Strike: since early November, Ukraine has hit 33 targets of the Russian aggressor

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
06:55 PM • 950 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
04:42 PM • 10269 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 37767 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:39 PM • 25916 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 26674 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 59590 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 37921 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39089 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37248 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 33152 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine received €5.9 billion from the EU: part of the funds from the profits of frozen Russian assetsNovember 13, 09:34 AM • 10139 views
In Zakarpattia, officials carried out multi-million dollar schemes during the renovation of a shelter and a gym: details of the schemePhotoNovember 13, 09:47 AM • 5400 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"PhotoNovember 13, 10:39 AM • 29215 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 48874 views
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announcedPhotoNovember 13, 12:51 PM • 15786 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 37767 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 59590 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 48976 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 44476 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 101483 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Italy
Latvia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 53552 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 53606 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 43542 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 81956 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 81563 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Spotify

Syrskyi on Deep Strike: since early November, Ukraine has hit 33 targets of the Russian aggressor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported the successful destruction of 33 strategic and 41 operational targets of the Russian aggressor since early November. Long-range strike weapons of Ukrainian development were used: "Flamingo", "Bars" and "Lyutyi".

Syrskyi on Deep Strike: since early November, Ukraine has hit 33 targets of the Russian aggressor

Since the beginning of November, 33 objects of the Russian aggressor have been successfully hit at the strategic level - Deep Strike - and 41 at the operational level - Middle Strike. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

With Ukrainian weapons, we are increasing strikes on targets in the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, since the beginning of November, at the strategic level (Deep Strike), 33 objects of the Russian aggressor have been successfully hit, and at the operational level (Middle Strike) - 41.

- Syrskyi reported.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, domestically developed long-range weapons "Flamingo", "Bars" and "Lyutyi" are also used for complex strikes.

"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects13.11.25, 13:45 • 26696 views

Recall

Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's loss of $37 billion in oil and gas revenues - "both conventional and Ukrainian long-range sanctions are working."

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine