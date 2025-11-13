Syrskyi on Deep Strike: since early November, Ukraine has hit 33 targets of the Russian aggressor
Kyiv • UNN
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported the successful destruction of 33 strategic and 41 operational targets of the Russian aggressor since early November. Long-range strike weapons of Ukrainian development were used: "Flamingo", "Bars" and "Lyutyi".
With Ukrainian weapons, we are increasing strikes on targets in the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Thus, since the beginning of November, at the strategic level (Deep Strike), 33 objects of the Russian aggressor have been successfully hit, and at the operational level (Middle Strike) - 41.
According to the Commander-in-Chief, domestically developed long-range weapons "Flamingo", "Bars" and "Lyutyi" are also used for complex strikes.
