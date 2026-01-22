$43.180.08
Ukrainian delegation held a series of meetings in Davos on Ukraine's reconstruction and security - Umerov
07:21 PM • 5242 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 14609 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 24099 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 18082 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 31298 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 34161 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 20593 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21564 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39312 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Exclusives
Syria accuses Kurdish forces of truce violation over drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Syria reports seven soldiers killed in a drone strike by Kurdish forces, who deny the attack and accuse the government of violating the truce. The conflict escalated after a four-day ceasefire was announced and Syria threatened to storm Kurdish cities.

Syria accuses Kurdish forces of truce violation over drone attack

The Syrian government announced the death of seven servicemen as a result of a drone strike allegedly carried out by the Kurdish "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the northeast of the country, where a ceasefire had only recently been announced. The Syrian army command called the attack a dangerous escalation, clarifying that the strike hit soldiers guarding a captured military base with explosives. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

SDF representatives categorically deny the attack. According to their version, the explosion occurred due to the careless handling of ammunition by Syrian military personnel during its movement. The Kurdish forces, in turn, accused the government army of violating the ceasefire and carrying out attacks in several other locations.

Terms of the four-day ceasefire

The conflict escalated after the rapid advance of government troops. On Tuesday, the parties reached a preliminary understanding on a four-day truce. The plan provides for the integration of Kurdish areas into the structure of the central state. If the SDF refuses these conditions, the Syrian government threatens to storm the last two major cities remaining under Kurdish control.

Syrian government forces achieved their biggest victory since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime: the Kurds retreated19.01.26, 21:14 • 4220 views

The situation directly affects the long-standing de facto autonomy of the Kurds and the fate of thousands of detained Islamist militants. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who supports Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, called on the SDF to immediately lay down their arms and disband to avoid further bloodshed. 

Syria gives Kurds four days to integrate, US ends support - Reuters20.01.26, 19:27 • 12226 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Reuters
Syria
Turkey