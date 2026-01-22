Syria accuses Kurdish forces of truce violation over drone attack

The Syrian government announced the death of seven servicemen as a result of a drone strike allegedly carried out by the Kurdish "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the northeast of the country, where a ceasefire had only recently been announced. The Syrian army command called the attack a dangerous escalation, clarifying that the strike hit soldiers guarding a captured military base with explosives. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

SDF representatives categorically deny the attack. According to their version, the explosion occurred due to the careless handling of ammunition by Syrian military personnel during its movement. The Kurdish forces, in turn, accused the government army of violating the ceasefire and carrying out attacks in several other locations.

The conflict escalated after the rapid advance of government troops. On Tuesday, the parties reached a preliminary understanding on a four-day truce. The plan provides for the integration of Kurdish areas into the structure of the central state. If the SDF refuses these conditions, the Syrian government threatens to storm the last two major cities remaining under Kurdish control.

The situation directly affects the long-standing de facto autonomy of the Kurds and the fate of thousands of detained Islamist militants. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who supports Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, called on the SDF to immediately lay down their arms and disband to avoid further bloodshed.

