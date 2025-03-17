Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's and Europe's defense capabilities as soon as possible

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16633 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107152 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168867 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106412 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342967 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173459 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144799 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196104 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124830 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108146 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160122 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38184 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85717 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23776 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20646 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

10:33 PM • 214 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16633 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85718 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107152 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168867 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20646 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23777 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38185 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47213 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135796 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's and Europe's defense capabilities as soon as possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70613 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe. He proposed using more frequent aid packages for various sectors.

Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's and Europe's defense capabilities as soon as possible

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's and Europe's defense capabilities as soon as possible. He proposed using smaller and more frequent packages aimed at specific sectors, such as the military industry, nuclear energy, and others. He said this during his online participation in the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the European Union, reports UNN.

Details

Sybiha welcomed a number of important initiatives aimed at strengthening European defense capabilities and stressed that Ukraine will play a key role in these efforts.

I welcome the EU's leadership. We are already feeling the new strength of Europe. Now we need the same new speed in making European decisions

- the Foreign Minister noted.

Sybiha noted the importance of the historic ReArm Europe plan of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the new initiative of EU foreign policy chief Kai Kallas to increase military support for Ukraine, as well as the creation of a Coalition of the Willing led by France and Great Britain. He also expressed hope for the active role of the new German leadership.

"Coalition of the willing" is moving into the operational phase, meeting planned for Thursday - Starmer15.03.25, 15:22 • 177162 views

Now is the time to arm ourselves. To strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and the rest of Europe. As soon as possible and as efficiently as possible. Ukraine and Europe, armed to the teeth, will be able to deter Russia from a new major war

- Sybiha emphasized.

Sybiha called on European partners to make every effort to increase military assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible, fill critical gaps, invest in the Ukrainian defense sector, and expand funding for their own defense. According to him, in the long term, all this will benefit the whole of Europe.

The Minister stated the need to accelerate all EU political processes, in particular, the critical importance of removing obstacles to the opening of cluster 1 "Fundamental Issues" in the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Ukraine's accession to the EU and the path to peace are directly related

- the minister noted.

The EU will continue military aid to Ukraine even during a temporary ceasefire - DW15.03.25, 08:10 • 24623 views

Sybiha thanked the EU for its consistent sanctions policy and noted that Ukraine appreciates the recent decision to extend individual sanctions.

The Minister stressed the need to use sanctions pressure as leverage on Moscow and to strengthen station pressure. Sanctions policy should be a key element of European security.

The Minister also proposed using smaller and more frequent packages aimed at specific sectors, such as the military industry, the banking sector, nuclear energy and others

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

In this context, the Foreign Minister stressed the need to strengthen control over energy sanctions, and also stated that there are all legal grounds for using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine right now.

Addition

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to convince the countries of the European Union to stop buying American weapons and pay attention to European manufacturers.

Bloomberg reported that the EU is discussing a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth EUR 20 billion.

EU Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, stated that the new support for Ukraine from the EU may include EUR 20 billion, but this is an approximate amount, it may be less or more. The bloc is looking for different options.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
