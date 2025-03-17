Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's and Europe's defense capabilities as soon as possible
Kyiv • UNN
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and Europe. He proposed using more frequent aid packages for various sectors.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha called on the EU to strengthen Ukraine's and Europe's defense capabilities as soon as possible. He proposed using smaller and more frequent packages aimed at specific sectors, such as the military industry, nuclear energy, and others. He said this during his online participation in the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the European Union, reports UNN.
Details
Sybiha welcomed a number of important initiatives aimed at strengthening European defense capabilities and stressed that Ukraine will play a key role in these efforts.
I welcome the EU's leadership. We are already feeling the new strength of Europe. Now we need the same new speed in making European decisions
Sybiha noted the importance of the historic ReArm Europe plan of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the new initiative of EU foreign policy chief Kai Kallas to increase military support for Ukraine, as well as the creation of a Coalition of the Willing led by France and Great Britain. He also expressed hope for the active role of the new German leadership.
"Coalition of the willing" is moving into the operational phase, meeting planned for Thursday - Starmer15.03.25, 15:22 • 177162 views
Now is the time to arm ourselves. To strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and the rest of Europe. As soon as possible and as efficiently as possible. Ukraine and Europe, armed to the teeth, will be able to deter Russia from a new major war
Sybiha called on European partners to make every effort to increase military assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible, fill critical gaps, invest in the Ukrainian defense sector, and expand funding for their own defense. According to him, in the long term, all this will benefit the whole of Europe.
The Minister stated the need to accelerate all EU political processes, in particular, the critical importance of removing obstacles to the opening of cluster 1 "Fundamental Issues" in the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU.
Ukraine's accession to the EU and the path to peace are directly related
The EU will continue military aid to Ukraine even during a temporary ceasefire - DW15.03.25, 08:10 • 24623 views
Sybiha thanked the EU for its consistent sanctions policy and noted that Ukraine appreciates the recent decision to extend individual sanctions.
The Minister stressed the need to use sanctions pressure as leverage on Moscow and to strengthen station pressure. Sanctions policy should be a key element of European security.
The Minister also proposed using smaller and more frequent packages aimed at specific sectors, such as the military industry, the banking sector, nuclear energy and others
In this context, the Foreign Minister stressed the need to strengthen control over energy sanctions, and also stated that there are all legal grounds for using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine right now.
Addition
French President Emmanuel Macron wants to convince the countries of the European Union to stop buying American weapons and pay attention to European manufacturers.
Bloomberg reported that the EU is discussing a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth EUR 20 billion.
EU Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, stated that the new support for Ukraine from the EU may include EUR 20 billion, but this is an approximate amount, it may be less or more. The bloc is looking for different options.