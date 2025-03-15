The EU will continue military aid to Ukraine even during a temporary ceasefire - DW
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union intends to continue providing Ukraine with weapons to ensure a strong position in negotiations and protection against possible attacks. EU representatives will not agree to stop supplies, even if the Russian Federation demands it.
The European Union intends to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine even in the event of a temporary truce with Russia. This is reported by DW, reports UNN.
Diplomats in Brussels emphasize that arms supplies will not stop, as the EU seeks to ensure Ukraine has a strong position to conduct peace negotiations and defend against potential new attacks from the aggressor.
According to diplomats, the key goal of the European Union is to ensure that Ukraine has the opportunity to choose the optimal moment for negotiations, while remaining reliably protected from possible attacks. It is also noted that during a potential temporary ceasefire, it is necessary to support Ukraine with weapons so that it can withstand and not allow the aggressor to regroup for new strikes.
EU representatives do not agree to the cessation of arms supplies, even if Russia demands it as a condition of the truce. They believe that ensuring Ukraine's defense capabilities is important for its security and stability on the continent.
The European Union is seeking to ensure that Ukraine finds itself in the strongest possible position at peace negotiations, and can also refuse a "bad", as Trump would say, agreement and choose the most appropriate moment for negotiations. I don't think that the European Union and its members will stop supplying weapons to Kyiv if the aggressor demands it as a condition of the truce
On Monday, March 17, EU foreign ministers will discuss further steps to cease fire and support Ukraine at the EU Council meeting. The meeting is expected to be attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, who will be involved in the discussions via video link.
Among other important issues is the initiative for a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes the supply of artillery shells, air defense systems, and training of Ukrainian military brigades. Financial assistance is expected to range from 20 to 40 billion euros.
