G7 countries reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and called on Russia for a ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
G7 foreign ministers expressed support for Ukraine, called for a ceasefire and discussed additional sanctions against Russia. They condemned Russia's military assistance from the DPRK and Iran.
After the meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries in Quebec, which was attended by representatives of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, a statement was published. The document reflects the "unwavering support" of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Key conclusions from their statement on Ukraine's "long-term prosperity and security":
"We reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, as well as its freedom, sovereignty and independence."
We welcomed the ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire, and in particular the March 11 meeting between the US and Ukraine in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We welcomed Ukraine's commitment to an immediate ceasefire, which is an important step towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.
We called on Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and fully implementing it. We discussed imposing additional costs on Russia if such a ceasefire is not agreed, including through additional sanctions, oil price caps, and additional support for Ukraine and other means. This includes the use of windfall revenues derived from immobilized Russian sovereign assets. We stressed the importance of confidence-building measures as part of a ceasefire, including the release of prisoners of war and detainees — both military and civilian — and the return of Ukrainian children.
We emphasized that any ceasefire must be respected, and stressed the need for reliable and robust security measures to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend itself against any renewed acts of aggression. We stated that we will continue to coordinate economic and humanitarian support to promote Ukraine's rapid recovery and reconstruction, including at the Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Rome on July 10-11, 2025.
We condemned the provision of military assistance to Russia by the DPRK and Iran, as well as the supply of weapons and dual-use components by China, which is a decisive factor in Russia's war and the restoration of the Russian armed forces. We reaffirmed our intention to continue to take action against such third countries.
We expressed concern about the consequences of the war, especially for civilians and civilian infrastructure. We discussed the importance of accountability and reaffirmed our commitment to working together to achieve a lasting peace and ensure that Ukraine remains democratic, free, strong and prosperous."
Let's add
The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the G7 countries Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, as well as the High Representative of the European Union, met in Charlevoix on March 12–14, 2025.