Sweden may become a NATO member today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22743 views

Sweden will officially join the NATO Alliance on March 7, 2024, becoming the 32nd ally.

Sweden may become a NATO member today

Today, March 7, Sweden may officially join NATO, becoming the 32nd member of the Alliance, the White House press service reports, UNN reports.

Details

Sweden will officially join the NATO Alliance on March 7, 2024, becoming the 32nd Ally. Sweden is a strong country with a highly capable military that shares our values and vision for the world. Having Sweden as a NATO ally will make the United States and our allies even safer. NATO is the most powerful defense alliance in the history of the world, and it is as important to the security of our citizens today as it was 75 years ago when our Alliance was founded in the wake of World War II

- the White House said in a release.

It is noted that today, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will take part in an event to review President Joe Biden's address to Congress.

Recall

Sweden's Prime Minister visits Washington on the eve of handing over final NATO membership documents to complete the two-year process of Sweden's accession to the military alliance.

Hungarian President Tamás Sulek signs parliamentary decision on Sweden's accession to NATO

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
United States Congress
White House
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Sweden
Joe Biden
United States
