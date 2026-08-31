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Sweden has signed an agreement with France to supply military vessels to strengthen its defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Sweden has signed a $4 billion contract with Naval Group for four frigates. The first ship is scheduled to be delivered in 2030.

Sweden has signed an agreement with France to supply military vessels to strengthen its defense

Sweden and France have signed an agreement to supply four warships to strengthen the Scandinavian country's defense. Reuters reports this, as reported by UNN

"Sweden has signed a contract with Naval Group for the delivery of four frigates," the publication writes. 

It is noted that Sweden, which became a NATO member relatively recently, is rushing to build up its military might after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 forced the country to abandon its long-standing policy of neutrality.

Overall, European governments have increased defense spending in response to pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump and growing doubts about the possibility of relying on U.S. support.

"France and Sweden, in the European Union and NATO, are demonstrating that European sovereignty is built through joint efforts," French President Macron said. 

In May, Sweden said it would order the ships from a French company as part of a $4 billion agreement, which would triple its air defense capabilities.

The first of the four new frigates, which will become the largest ships in the Swedish navy, is expected to be delivered in 2030.

Recall 

France is ready to consider cooperation with Sweden on developing a next-generation fighter jet following the failure of a joint aviation project with Germany and Spain.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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