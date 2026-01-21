Stubb stated that Europe is capable of defending itself against any aggression

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that he believes Europe is capable of defending itself from attack. He said this during a panel discussion on Europe's defense capabilities at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Can Europe defend itself? My answer is unequivocally yes," Stubb stated.

The President cited Finland as an example of the military potential of the broader NATO alliance: "We have universal military service. One million people have completed it. We can mobilize 280,000 soldiers within a few weeks. We have 62 F-18 fighter jets," he explained.

Stubb also emphasized that Finland, along with Poland, has the largest artillery capabilities in Europe, including long-range missiles for land, sea, and air. "Can the Finnish army defend itself against a Russian attack? … Yes," the president said.

At the same time, he noted that a country's effectiveness in war is not determined solely by military capabilities or weaponry. "Wars are fought on the battlefield, but won at home… We all need to focus more on comprehensive security at the civilian level," the statesman noted.

"That's why we have civilian shelters for 4.4 million Finns," Stubb added, emphasizing that Finland also has reserves that prevent shortages of food, energy, and electricity.

