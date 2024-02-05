Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister said what stage Ukraine is at in terms of screening legislation by the EU

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101275 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127867 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129281 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170821 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168962 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274946 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177729 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166991 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148709 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243797 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106133 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101038 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 81751 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 78413 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 90767 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274964 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243814 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229085 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254530 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240445 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127891 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103469 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103630 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119947 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120367 views
Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister said what stage Ukraine is at in terms of screening legislation by the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 253482 views

Ukraine is moving faster than other EU candidates in the screening process

Ukraine is already moving at a much faster pace than other EU candidate countries in terms of the EU's legislative screening procedure. Ivan Nagornyak, Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, told UNN about the current stage of Kyiv's progress and the specifics of the screening process on the way to the EU.

Details

"The official screening of each candidate state is part of the negotiation process for EU accession. Its features are described in the EU enlargement methodology, which was last updated in 2020. Its main goal is to determine the degree of legal approximation of Ukrainian legislation to EU acquis, as well as the steps that Ukraine should take to strengthen its institutions and implement EU law at a sufficient level for future functioning as an EU member. This EU law is divided into 33 negotiating chapters (chapters 34 - "institutions" and 35 "other issues" are not part of the screening)," explained Nagornyak.

The EU starts screening Ukraine's legislation before the start of accession talks25.01.24, 17:35 • 23973 views

He noted that the official screening of Ukraine includes several main stages:

1) Explanatory Sessions - at this stage, the EU explains the specifics of the functioning of EU law in each of the 33 chapters and holds direct meetings with Ukraine, where our ministries and agencies can ask the European Commission representatives all the clarifying questions. This phase should last until the end of May 2024.

2) Bilateral Meetings - during this stage, the Ukrainian side presents its vision of the implementation of the EU acquis in the relevant sections and answers the European Commission's clarifying questions about the readiness and possibility of financing the relevant reforms.

"We cannot say for sure how long this phase will last, as we have not yet received a clear calendar plan from the European Commission. For some candidate countries, this phase lasted more than six months," Nagornyak said.

According to him, after the bilateral meetings on each section of the screening, the European Commission prepares a Screening Report, which presents the vision of Ukraine and the European Commission on the state of regulatory approximation of Ukraine to EU law in that section and provides clear recommendations on what Ukraine needs to do to achieve the necessary progress.

"It is on the basis of these reports that the European Commission prepares benchmarks (conditions) for opening and closing negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU in this particular negotiation section," Nagornyak said.

Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna told how Ukraine's European integration is progressing14.01.24, 00:47 • 93290 views

When asked how long the screening procedure for Ukrainian legislation is expected to take, Mr. Nagornyak replied: "Thanks to the so-called "self-screening" in 2023, Ukraine has prepared quite well for the official screening. We can promptly answer all the questions that the European Commission is interested in.

Nagornyak noted that the European Commission has already met Ukraine halfway and shared the screening materials with North Macedonia and Albania, which will help prepare for bilateral meetings with the EU.

Therefore, we are confident that if this process can be accelerated, we will use every opportunity to do so. We are already moving at a much faster pace than other candidate countries

- noted Nagornyak.

He also informed about the current stage of the screening procedure.

"We are now starting Explanatory Sessions. In particular, we are preparing for the first meeting to be held on February 21-22 on Chapter 23 - Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and the team of the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration have a huge responsibility to properly prepare this meeting. In the future, they will be held almost every week until the end of May 2024, as mentioned earlier," said Nagornyak.

Shmyhal: European Commission's support for the decision to start screening Ukrainian legislation is an important step on Ukraine's path to the EU17.01.24, 13:57 • 24451 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
european-commissionEuropean Commission
albaniaAlbania
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
north-macedoniaNorth Macedonia
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

