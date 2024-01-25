The EU starts screening Ukraine's legislation before the start of accession talks

The Ukrainian delegation in Brussels, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna, took part in the founding meeting regarding the initiation of legislation screening. UNN reports about this with reference to the Government portal.

Details

In preparation for the start of direct negotiations on EU accession, Ukraine is launching a legislative screening and developing roadmaps in the areas of rule of law, freedom of movement of persons (justice, freedom, security), and public administration reform.

This was stated by the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna today during the opening meeting of the negotiations in Brussels (Belgium).

The meeting was held in a hybrid format - part of the Ukrainian delegation, including deputy ministers for European integration, joined the meeting with the European Commission online.

It is noted that during the meeting, the European side presented the features and stages of the official screening - an assessment of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law, which is one of the key stages of the negotiation process.

The EU has set a schedule of meetings between representatives of Ukrainian ministries and the European Commission as part of the screening process; it has been confirmed that official guidance materials have been handed over to the Ukrainian side for preparation.

The Vice Prime Minister emphasized that Ukrainian institutions are mobilized and ready to work together actively.

Screening is the first fundamental step at the beginning of the negotiation process. As we start this process, we realize the responsibility that comes with it. It is not just a list of reforms, but a collective effort to ensure that Ukraine meets the high standards set by the European Union. In this context, I am pleased to welcome the launch of the European Commission's analytical review of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with the EU acquis - Stefanishyna said.

Addendum

The Vice Prime Minister reminded that even before receiving the official decision of the European Council, Ukraine had carried out a self-screening process that allowed to determine the state of adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to the European one, the amount of work to be done, and to form a vision of ways to form negotiating teams

The expertise, recommendations and constructive feedback from the Directorate General will be invaluable in the screening process. I look forward to fruitful cooperation - added the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

It is noted that the Ukrainian side, in turn, presented a vision of the national negotiation architecture. The participants of the meeting discussed approaches to the formation of negotiation teams, the preparation of the EU negotiation framework and Ukraine's negotiation position, the first intergovernmental conference, and the calendar of interaction for the coming months.

Recall

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna met with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Vargey.

During the meeting, the parties discussed Ukraine's implementation of the 4 recommendations of the European Commission, preparation of the negotiation framework and launch of the screening process.