Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna told how Ukraine's European integration is progressing

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said that a specific schedule of negotiations on the European integration process should be formed in a month. She said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Stafanishyna emphasized that negotiating teams are now being prepared. She said that this week she had serious coordination work with the EU Commissioner for Enlargement:

I had some fears that the European Commission had begun a certain process of procrastination after the political decision was made. But I have assurances from him that the maximum package of decisions is being prepared for March 2024 in terms of adopting a negotiation framework. I hope to see him in another month, and we will have a concrete schedule.

Recall

During its summit on December 14-15, 2023, the European Council decided to start negotiations with Ukraine on EU accession and instructed the EU Council to formulate the framework conditions for such negotiations as soon as Ukraine has implemented all the recommendations of the European Commission in the process of EU enlargement.