Shmyhal: European Commission's support for the decision to start screening Ukrainian legislation is an important step on Ukraine's path to the EU

The European Commission has supported the decision to start screening Ukrainian legislation. This is another important step on Ukraine's path to EU membership. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Another important step on Ukraine's path to EU membership. Today, the European Commission has supported the decision to start screening Ukrainian legislation as part of the preparation of the negotiation framework. Last year, in order to prepare for this process, we conducted a self-screening of about 28 thousand acts of EU law Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

He also said that almost 2.8 thousand acts have been identified for further implementation.

According to him, the government is constantly working to bring Ukrainian legislation closer to European legislation in order to become part of the European family.

"And the EU sees progress in this work," the Prime Minister wrote.

Addendum

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to start screening Ukrainian legislation to start negotiations on EU accession in practice.