Slovenia and Ukraine may sign security agreement before NATO summit

The security treaty between Slovenia and Ukraine is already at the final stage and can be signed before the NATO summit, which will be held in Washington on July 9-11. This was stated by the President of Slovenia, Natasha Pirc Musar, during a meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

The security treaty between Slovenia and Ukraine is already at the final stage. I think it will be signed before the NATO summit in Washington. I am glad that the European Union has signed this treaty - Musar said.

The NATO Summit will be held in Washington, DC on July 9-11, 2024. The official Summit events will begin on July 10 in the morning, with the last press conferences taking place on July 11 in the afternoon.

The Czech Republic and Ukraine will sign a security agreement at the European Political Community summit in London on July 18.