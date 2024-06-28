Slovenia and Ukraine may sign security agreement before NATO summit

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 64741 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 72821 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94099 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174674 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220527 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136040 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364311 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180689 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149071 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197640 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 64578 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 59419 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 72650 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 74523 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93947 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4766 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8528 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13741 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35021 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36805 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Slovenia and Ukraine may sign security agreement before NATO summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30274 views

Slovenia and Ukraine are finalizing a security agreement that could be signed before the upcoming NATO summit in Washington on July 9-11, 2023.

Slovenia and Ukraine may sign security agreement before NATO summit

The security treaty between Slovenia and Ukraine is already at the final stage and can be signed before the NATO summit, which will be held in Washington on July 9-11. This was stated by the President of Slovenia, Natasha Pirc Musar, during a meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

The security treaty between Slovenia and Ukraine is already at the final stage. I think it will be signed before the NATO summit in Washington. I am glad that the European Union has signed this treaty 

- Musar said.

Recall

The NATO Summit will be held in Washington, DC on July 9-11, 2024. The official Summit events will begin on July 10 in the morning, with the last press conferences taking place on July 11 in the afternoon.

The Czech Republic and Ukraine will sign a security agreement at the European Political Community summit in London on July 18.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
NATO
Washington, D.C.
European Union
Slovenia
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
London
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40