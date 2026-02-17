Slovakia modernizes Cold War bunkers due to threat from Russia

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
12:59 PM • 1220 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 4038 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 6000 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 11793 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 19600 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 30957 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 42204 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 50832 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 38037 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 63334 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
2.9m/s
68%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – ReutersFebruary 17, 04:45 AM • 20836 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhotoFebruary 17, 04:57 AM • 18343 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian marketsFebruary 17, 05:21 AM • 18676 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 16602 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 18487 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 13273 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 33119 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 43037 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 63334 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 68363 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
Geneva
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 5490 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 4154 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 22416 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 20083 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 22854 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
WhatsApp
Facebook

Slovakia modernizes Cold War bunkers due to threat from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Slovakia is modernizing Cold War-era nuclear shelters, despite Prime Minister Fico's statements that there is no threat from Russia. An audit revealed the critical condition of most structures, and demand for private bunkers is growing.

Slovakia modernizes Cold War bunkers due to threat from Russia

In the Slovak city of Nitra, local authorities are preparing for a possible escalation of the security situation and are gradually modernizing Cold War-era nuclear shelters. This is reported by UNN with reference to an AFP article.

Details

Despite the war in neighboring Ukraine seeming distant to many residents, the country's government has announced its intention to double the capacity of protective structures.

Slovakia, which has not yet been attacked by Russian drones, unlike Poland or Moldova, is closely monitoring events in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Robert Fico has repeatedly stated that Slovaks have nothing to fear from Russia and opposes providing military aid to Ukraine. At the same time, his government has promised to strengthen the civil defense system.

Since 2022, when Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, the Nitra authorities have been repairing and partially renovating 17 shelters every year. In 2026, 40,000 euros are allocated for these needs. However, the city council admits that these funds do not cover the real costs required to bring the facilities into proper technical condition.

According to civil defense representatives, most shelters have outdated ventilation, electrical networks, and water supply problems. In fact, none of them currently meet modern requirements for protecting the population from chemical or biological threats.

Slovakia plans to purchase additional F-16 fighter jets to strengthen air defense and replace MiG-29s transferred to Ukraine17.02.26, 04:03 • 3876 views

In total, Slovakia has about 1,500 shelters, designed for approximately 250,000 people. A quarter of them are located in the capital Bratislava. After the fall of the communist regime in 1989, some of the structures were transferred to municipalities or private owners. Some facilities were converted into commercial or cultural spaces, while others remained neglected.

Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok previously initiated an audit of protective structures and recognized their unsatisfactory condition. The government announced its intention to increase the capacity of shelters by 100% as part of a new security strategy. It is planned that by 2040, at least 30% of the country's population will have access to protective structures. The involvement of funding from the European Union is not excluded.

At the same time, due to budget constraints and political disputes in the ruling coalition, defense spending may fall below the 2% of GDP recommended by NATO.

Against the background of limited state funding, the demand for private shelters is growing. According to market representatives, since 2022, the demand for such structures has been increasing by approximately 75% annually. Private shelters are not subject to mandatory registration.

Despite the authorities' efforts, most of the surveyed residents of Nitra admitted that they do not know where the nearest shelter is located and do not consider the situation threatening enough to look for a place to evacuate.

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that the actions of the Russians on the front indicate their readiness to fight until autumn. President Zelensky noted that the end of the war by summer depends on the United States.

Rubio plans to discuss Russian energy purchases with Hungary and Slovakia13.02.26, 08:40 • 3948 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Real estate
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Bratislava
NATO
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Ukraine
Moldova
Poland