Rubio plans to discuss Russian energy purchases with Hungary and Slovakia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to discuss Russian energy purchases during visits to Hungary and Slovakia, he told reporters on February 12, UNN reports.

We will have these conversations with them. We will talk to them about what needs to be done. - Rubio replied when asked if he intended to urge Hungary and Slovakia to stop buying Russian energy.

When asked why he was meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and whether he wanted to help him in the elections, Rubio noted that "the president said he is very supportive of him, and so are we, but obviously we were going to make this visit a bilateral one."

"They came to the US earlier, late last year. We told them that when I had the opportunity, I would come, and this is the best opportunity. It's right next door. We are also going to visit Slovakia, whom we met with late last year in Florida or early this year – I forgot – during the holidays. So we also told them we would go. So it made sense to add it to our trip," the Secretary of State said.

