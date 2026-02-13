Rubio plans to discuss Russian energy purchases with Hungary and Slovakia

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 18499 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 39110 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 28649 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 37348 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 30240 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 25289 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 26249 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29471 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 75081 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 50945 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
100%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine may be ready to make concessions on Donetsk region - The AtlanticFebruary 12, 09:10 PM • 10191 views
Macron does not plan to meet with Putin "in the coming days"February 12, 09:42 PM • 4724 views
Heraskevych's disqualification for a symbol of remembrance caused a wave of outrageFebruary 12, 09:59 PM • 7642 views
Police showed the evacuation of a family from Kostiantynivka and the body of the deceased motherVideoFebruary 12, 10:33 PM • 8150 views
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNS02:02 AM • 4866 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 41050 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 82975 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 73043 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 77080 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 82883 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Denys Shmyhal
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 17370 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 21424 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 46819 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 40371 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 42053 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Rubio plans to discuss Russian energy purchases with Hungary and Slovakia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Secretary of State Rubio will hold talks with Hungary and Slovakia regarding the purchase of Russian energy. The visit to Hungary is bilateral, and the visit to Slovakia is a logical addition to the trip.

Rubio plans to discuss Russian energy purchases with Hungary and Slovakia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to discuss Russian energy purchases during visits to Hungary and Slovakia, he told reporters on February 12, UNN reports.

We will have these conversations with them. We will talk to them about what needs to be done.

- Rubio replied when asked if he intended to urge Hungary and Slovakia to stop buying Russian energy.

When asked why he was meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and whether he wanted to help him in the elections, Rubio noted that "the president said he is very supportive of him, and so are we, but obviously we were going to make this visit a bilateral one."

"They came to the US earlier, late last year. We told them that when I had the opportunity, I would come, and this is the best opportunity. It's right next door. We are also going to visit Slovakia, whom we met with late last year in Florida or early this year – I forgot – during the holidays. So we also told them we would go. So it made sense to add it to our trip," the Secretary of State said.

Rubio to visit Hungary and Slovakia after Trump's endorsement of Orban10.02.26, 08:30 • 4674 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Slovakia
United States
Hungary
Viktor Orbán