Slovakia plans to purchase additional F-16 fighter jets to strengthen air defense and replace MiG-29s transferred to Ukraine

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
February 16, 05:19 PM • 11532 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 21243 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 19320 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 31816 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 27275 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 47771 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 26343 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29560 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35559 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 38261 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
0.9m/s
86%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 12058 views
Three-year-old girl from Ukraine found in Moldova after abductionFebruary 16, 05:34 PM • 4622 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 11174 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 6654 views
Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in car09:44 PM • 6960 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 11190 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 22500 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 31812 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 47771 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 82221 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Gustavo Petro
Rafael Grossi
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce11:14 PM • 1886 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 6670 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 12066 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 22287 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 28550 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
Series

Slovakia plans to purchase additional F-16 fighter jets to strengthen air defense and replace MiG-29s transferred to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Slovakia plans to acquire four more F-16V Block 70/72 Viper fighter jets to strengthen its air defense. This decision is related to the transfer of its entire fleet of MiG-29s to Ukraine.

Slovakia plans to purchase additional F-16 fighter jets to strengthen air defense and replace MiG-29s transferred to Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, following his visit to the United States, announced his intention to purchase four more American F-16V Block 70/72 Viper fighter jets. This step is aimed at closing gaps in the national defense system that arose after the transfer of the entire fleet of old MiG-29s to the Ukrainian Air Force. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

According to Defence Industry Europe, the Slovak side has sent a request for the supply of four to eight aircraft, hoping to receive them as soon as possible. Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kaliňák previously stated that the US State Department had already approved the sale, but the lack of public reporting on DSCA resources is causing discussions among experts. Some analysts see Bratislava's desire as an attempt to persuade the White House to closer cooperation with the current government amid the changing security situation in Central Europe.

Fico seeks rapprochement with EU after unsuccessful meeting with Trump - Bloomberg30.01.26, 21:08 • 7584 views

Questionable delivery times and experience of previous contracts

Defense Express experts express skepticism about the possibility of receiving the aircraft as early as 2026, given the significant delays under the first contract in 2018.

At that time, Slovakia waited for the start of deliveries of 14 fighters for more than five years instead of the promised four, and Lockheed Martin's production lines remain overloaded with orders for other countries, particularly Taiwan. It is likely that statements about the rapid acquisition of aircraft may refer to the transfer of the final batch of machines under the old order, and not completely new aircraft units.

Spain modernizes long-range Meteor missile to enhance effectiveness of Ukrainian Gripen fighters10.02.26, 00:49 • 11116 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Mikoyan MiG-29
Robert Kaliňák
United States Department of State
White House
Bratislava
Robert Fico
Taiwan
Slovakia
United States
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon