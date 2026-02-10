$43.050.09
Spain modernizes long-range Meteor missile to enhance effectiveness of Ukrainian Gripen fighters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Spanish company Indra has upgraded the Meteor missile for Ukraine, improving its data transmission system and resistance to electronic warfare. This will enhance the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force, which expects the missiles in 2026 along with Gripen C/D fighters.

Spain modernizes long-range Meteor missile to enhance effectiveness of Ukrainian Gripen fighters

Spanish defense company Indra has developed an updated version of the Meteor air-to-air missile, which is expected to significantly enhance the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force. The modernization aims to improve the data transmission system and increase resistance to electronic warfare (EW) countermeasures. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Indra, which is responsible for 20% of the missile's electronics, presented a demonstration model with an improved communication channel between the aircraft and the munition. The updated data transmission system allows for increased control range and ensures accuracy in conditions of active interference.

Ukraine to receive Gripen and Rafale fighter jets — Zelenskyy08.02.26, 17:59 • 4944 views

Indra's activity in this area is due to the fact that this Spanish company is responsible for 20% of all missile electronics and produces six of its subsystems

- Defense Express experts note.

A distinctive feature of Meteor is its solid-fuel ramjet engine, which allows the missile to cover the first 100 km in just 1.5 minutes. This reduces the time during which the carrier aircraft must illuminate the target until the missile's own seeker activates.

Indra's modernization allows for effective missile control over the entire distance of up to 200 km, even if the target performs sharp maneuvers.

Significance for the rearmament of the Ukrainian Air Force

Ukraine expects the first deliveries of Meteor missiles in 2026, along with the transfer of Swedish Gripen C/D fighters. Although the implementation of the latest modification will take time, the very fact of the Meteor line's development is strategically important for Kyiv.

Saab's Ambitious Plans: Sweden Prepares a Portfolio of 300 Gripen Fighters for Ukraine and the World09.02.26, 03:38 • 16727 views

These missile updates are quite significant for Ukraine. In particular, the Ukrainian Air Force expects to receive the first Meteor missiles in 2026, along with used Swedish Gripen C/D aircraft

- analysts emphasize.

The prospects for using Meteor are associated not only with Gripen but also with other European platforms, such as Rafale, which are considered as the main types of fighters for Ukraine in the future.

Sweden prepares powerful air defense package: Gripen fighters and long-range Meteor missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine03.02.26, 01:34 • 39493 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Dassault Rafale
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Spain
Ukraine
Kyiv