BFM TV

Ukraine to receive Gripen and Rafale fighter jets — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

President Zelenskyy announced agreements on the supply of 50 Gripen and 100 Rafale aircraft. Ukraine plans to develop its military aviation.

Ukraine to receive Gripen and Rafale fighter jets — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has agreements on the supply of Gripen and Rafale fighter jets and plans to develop military aviation. The Head of State announced this during a conversation with teachers and students of the Kyiv Aviation Institute, UNN reports.

Details

The President announced that Ukraine has agreements on the supply of fighter jets. This refers to 50 Gripen aircraft and 100 Rafale aircraft.

We will develop military aviation. We appeal to the university and are ready to support this direction. I think it will appear at your university with a strong level. We are talking with the air forces, etc., with the command. I think you will feel it. Ukraine currently has agreements on the supply of 100, and 50 Ukraine 100, and 50, uh, Gripen military aircraft, 100 Rafale aircraft to Ukraine. These are the best aircraft, in our opinion, in the world that exist 

— said Zelenskyy.

Recall

According to Zelenskyy, ten export centers will operate in Europe by 2026, and drone production will begin in Germany and Great Britain.

Alla Kiosak

