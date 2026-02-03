$42.810.04
Sweden prepares powerful air defense package: Gripen fighters and long-range Meteor missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Sweden is preparing one of the largest military aid packages for Ukraine, which includes Gripen fighters with Meteor missiles and advanced radar systems. This will strengthen Ukraine's air defense and allow it to destroy enemy aircraft at long distances.

Sweden prepares powerful air defense package: Gripen fighters and long-range Meteor missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Sweden is preparing one of the largest military aid packages for Ukraine, aimed at fundamentally strengthening air defense and countering Russian aviation. A key element of the support will be the transfer of Gripen fighters, which, combined with Meteor missiles, are to become the main tool in the fight against carriers of guided aerial bombs (KABs). This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The package will be based on advanced radar systems and weapons from Saab. The delivery of Giraffe family radars, including 1X, AMB, and long-range 4A models, capable of detecting targets at a distance of up to 280 km, is expected. For direct sky protection, Ukraine will receive RBS-70 anti-aircraft systems, including their most modern NG version, as well as Loke and Tridon Mk2 systems for combating drones.

Meteor and Gripen: a new distance of air combat

The most important reinforcement of the Air Force will be the integration of Gripen fighters with Meteor air-to-air missiles. Thanks to a range of up to 200 km, this combination will allow Ukrainian pilots to destroy enemy aircraft at distances twice exceeding current capabilities.

PAC-3 missiles, security guarantees, and a step towards trilateral talks: Zelenskyy summarized Davos outcomes23.01.26, 11:00 • 3854 views

The full potential of these weapons will be revealed through interaction with Saab 340 AEW long-range radar detection aircraft, which will create a single information circuit for intercepting targets.

In addition to equipment, Sweden will finance the production of Ukrainian drones and electronic warfare equipment, and will also contribute to the PURL mechanism for the purchase of American weapons.

Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed07.01.26, 06:03 • 40030 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sweden
Ukraine