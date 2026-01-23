PAC-3 missiles, security guarantees, and a step towards trilateral talks: Zelenskyy summarized Davos outcomes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the key positive outcome of Davos for Ukraine was an important meeting with US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense, UNN reports.

Details

Specifically, they discussed additional PAC-3 air defense missiles, which, according to the head of state, Ukraine needs, and he expects a positive outcome.

In addition, Zelenskyy announced the finalization of work on security guarantees and expressed his expectation of their signing, calling it another positive outcome.

"We finalized the security guarantee, which I am counting on. The signing is also a positive result. We discussed complex issues concerning the east of our state and the end of the war. And it is important that a decision was made for technical trilateral groups to meet," - said Zelenskyy.

He added that the American side, after flying to Moscow, will participate in a trilateral meeting of negotiators. Zelenskyy called this a step forward and emphasized that the process is not standing still, although the end of the war "can be different."

Commenting on the role of the European Union, Zelenskyy stated that the EU makes "strong decisions" in difficult situations.

"We are grateful for the 90 billion. It was difficult for them. It was a difficult situation. There were different, you know, some letters that blocked such a decision. But Ukraine is provided with 45 billion in funding each year for the next two years. And this is an important decision," he said. - the head of state is convinced.

The President of Ukraine separately thanked Ursula von der Leyen, António Costa, and other European leaders.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted the increased support for Ukraine from Germany and thanked Chancellor Merz, and also reported on growing support from the Netherlands. He separately mentioned the Nordic countries and Sweden, which, according to him, supported Ukraine, and added that some issues after Davos were discussed by phone.

Separately, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that during the forum in Davos, the informational focus was on the topic of Greenland, but Ukraine managed to shift it.

"And we still shifted the focus back to Ukraine. And everyone is talking about us. This is important for us," he said. - he emphasized.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is not yet a member of the EU, but is on this path, and a number of decisions in the European Union could be made faster.

"For example, sanction decisions. I am grateful to all leaders for all packages. They were very important for us. But let's be honest. Russia's nuclear industry has not yet been sanctioned against. There are no strong sanctions against Rosatom yet. Legal, physical entities. And much more. Therefore, there are decisions that need to be made very quickly," he said. - he stressed.

Separately, the President of Ukraine raised the issue of increasing arms production in Europe, emphasizing that this is protection not only for Ukraine but also for all European countries.

In this context, he positively assessed the SAFE program, calling it a super idea with a volume of 155 billion, part of which may be available to Ukraine.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stated that joint productions with Ukraine can currently be "counted on the fingers," and this, according to him, is abnormal given the fourth year of the war and the need to move faster.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced successful agreements on a new air defense package. This happened during his visit to Davos, where he held a series of meetings.