Saab's Ambitious Plans: Sweden Prepares a Portfolio of 300 Gripen Fighters for Ukraine and the World

The Swedish company Saab is actively increasing its efforts to promote JAS 39 Gripen E/F fighters, having formed a portfolio of potential orders that could exceed 300 aircraft. Despite fierce competition from the American F-35, the manufacturer expects large contracts with Ukraine, Canada, and countries in Asia and Latin America, offering not only equipment but also localization of production. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Ukraine remains the largest potential customer. After signing a letter of intent in October 2025, the purchase of 100 to 150 new Gripen E aircraft is being discussed. To implement such a large-scale order, Saab is even considering the possibility of creating facilities for final assembly of the aircraft directly in Ukraine, which will help expand the company's own production capabilities.

Canada is an equally important market, where Saab offers 72 fighters. The Swedish manufacturer is exploiting the political uncertainty surrounding the American F-35, offering Ottawa a "dual fleet" concept and the creation of 10,000 jobs as part of production localization. This would allow Canada to become another hub for Gripen production, including for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Global competition for markets in Asia and Latin America

In addition to its northern allies, Saab is actively competing for orders in other regions:

Philippines: the possibility of supplying up to 40 aircraft is being considered, although the country has also received permission to purchase American F-16s at a price of about $279 million per unit.

Peru: negotiations for 24 fighters are in the final stages, despite Lima's parallel interest in used F-16s.

Portugal: is considering the Gripen as a replacement for its 28 F-16 aircraft, choosing between the European option and the American F-35.

Overall, even by conservative estimates, contracts with Ukraine and Canada alone could bring orders for 172-222 aircraft. If Saab manages to win tenders in Peru and the Philippines, the number of aircraft will exceed 300 units. However, the implementation of these plans will depend on the company's ability to increase production rates to 36 aircraft per year and withstand lobbying pressure from the United States.

