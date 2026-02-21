Slovak opposition party claims Fico threatens Ukraine at Russia's behest

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
05:20 PM • 22241 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 21198 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 29896 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 30026 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 25743 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 23171 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 26937 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 36770 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 27760 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 31696 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in ZaporizhzhiaFebruary 21, 01:35 PM • 19050 views
Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern UkraineFebruary 21, 02:51 PM • 12481 views
"For the Kremlin, they are cannon fodder" - Sybiha reacted to Russia's recruitment of AfricansFebruary 21, 03:05 PM • 7034 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhoto03:47 PM • 17336 views
Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countries04:35 PM • 13565 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 47813 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 57078 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 68825 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 83172 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 120924 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Hungary
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhoto03:47 PM • 17395 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 23921 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 25609 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 18122 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 20775 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Slovak opposition party claims Fico threatens Ukraine at Russia's behest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The Slovak opposition party SaS criticizes Prime Minister Robert Fico's intentions to stop electricity exports to Ukraine. The party states that such actions are economically senseless and threaten Slovakia's international reputation.

Slovak opposition party claims Fico threatens Ukraine at Russia's behest

The Slovak opposition party SaS sharply criticized Prime Minister Robert Fico's intentions to stop electricity exports to Ukraine, calling it an execution of Moscow's instructions. Politicians emphasize that such actions are economically senseless and threaten Slovakia's international reputation. This was reported by the publication Dennikn, writes UNN.

Details

Robert Fico is once again becoming Moscow's extended arm and openly sabotaging Ukraine at a time when it is facing the harshest winter and Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure. This ultimatum is not about oil, but about shame for Slovakia – we will lose money on electricity, we will lose trust in the EU, and once again show the world that we are on the wrong side of history.

– said SaS chairman Branislav Greling.

He added that "Fico does not want to help his neighbors, he wants to harm them. This is not politics, this is outright treason."

Economic risks and technical absurdity of threats

Party experts point out that stopping energy supplies will harm Slovakia itself, as it will make the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline impossible.

"Ultimatums to the Kremlin" - MFA reacts to blackmail from Slovakia and Hungary21.02.26, 21:18 • 3060 views

Without electricity, the operation of pumping stations and repair work on the infrastructure will become impossible.

Fico's threat to cut off electricity to Ukraine is a logical absurdity, reminiscent of Chapter XXII. Without electricity, the damaged "Druzhba" is difficult to repair, and without a stable electricity supply, even pumping stations cannot operate reliably. The Prime Minister is trapping himself and all of Slovakia – if Ukraine does not have electricity to repair the infrastructure, oil will never flow.

– explained MP Karol Halek.

The opposition calls on the government to immediately stop blackmailing the neighboring country and focus on real energy security. Instead of protecting the interests of Russian suppliers, the authorities should ensure alternative routes for oil imports so as not to depend on transit through the combat zone.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine and set a "deadline"21.02.26, 13:27 • 3624 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Ukraine