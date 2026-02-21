The Slovak opposition party SaS sharply criticized Prime Minister Robert Fico's intentions to stop electricity exports to Ukraine, calling it an execution of Moscow's instructions. Politicians emphasize that such actions are economically senseless and threaten Slovakia's international reputation. This was reported by the publication Dennikn, writes UNN.

Details

Robert Fico is once again becoming Moscow's extended arm and openly sabotaging Ukraine at a time when it is facing the harshest winter and Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure. This ultimatum is not about oil, but about shame for Slovakia – we will lose money on electricity, we will lose trust in the EU, and once again show the world that we are on the wrong side of history. – said SaS chairman Branislav Greling.

He added that "Fico does not want to help his neighbors, he wants to harm them. This is not politics, this is outright treason."

Economic risks and technical absurdity of threats

Party experts point out that stopping energy supplies will harm Slovakia itself, as it will make the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline impossible.

Without electricity, the operation of pumping stations and repair work on the infrastructure will become impossible.

Fico's threat to cut off electricity to Ukraine is a logical absurdity, reminiscent of Chapter XXII. Without electricity, the damaged "Druzhba" is difficult to repair, and without a stable electricity supply, even pumping stations cannot operate reliably. The Prime Minister is trapping himself and all of Slovakia – if Ukraine does not have electricity to repair the infrastructure, oil will never flow. – explained MP Karol Halek.

The opposition calls on the government to immediately stop blackmailing the neighboring country and focus on real energy security. Instead of protecting the interests of Russian suppliers, the authorities should ensure alternative routes for oil imports so as not to depend on transit through the combat zone.

