Exclusive
11:17 AM • 5398 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 9624 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
09:59 AM • 9602 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 11725 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the body
February 20, 07:44 PM • 21308 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 32086 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26257 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30273 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 27931 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 23825 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
Publications
Exclusives
Slovak Prime Minister Fico threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine and set a "deadline"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1098 views

Robert Fico threatens to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine. This will happen if Ukraine does not resume oil transit to Slovakia.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine and set a "deadline"

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico issued an ultimatum - if Ukraine does not resume oil transit on Monday, he will ask Slovak companies to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine, as he wrote on Saturday on Facebook, UNN reports.

If the President of Ukraine does not resume oil supplies to Slovakia on Monday, on the same day I will ask the relevant Slovak companies to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.

- Fico wrote.

Fico stated that Slovak-Ukrainian relations cannot function as a "one-way ticket, beneficial only for Ukraine."

"If oil supplies to Slovakia are not restored on Monday, I will ask the state-owned joint-stock company SEPS to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine," he reiterated.

As Aktuality.sk notes, oil has not been flowing to Slovakia and Hungary since the end of January. The reason is the damaged "Druzhba" oil pipeline in Ukraine. Therefore, the Slovak government took a "radical step" and released state reserves. The declared state of emergency in the oil sector in the country has been in effect since February 19 and will last until September 30 of this year at the latest.

Fico also stated in a social media post that he considers it "absolutely correct that I refused to include Slovakia in the last military loan for Ukraine of 90 billion euros."

Addition

The halt of Russian oil supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline after the Russian attack caused new tensions between Ukraine and EU member states Hungary and Slovakia.

Hungary and Slovakia, home to the only remaining EU refineries using Russian oil supplied via the "Druzhba" pipeline, have been trying to secure supplies since they were suspended on January 27.

Hungary and Slovakia accused Ukraine of delaying the resumption of supplies for political reasons, and on Wednesday announced the cessation of diesel exports to Ukraine. Hungary also threatened to stop electricity and gas exports to Ukraine.

However, a report by the analytical Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD) on February 16 states that Hungary does not need Russian oil, as other sources are readily available.

"There are no technical or economic grounds for extending the sanctions exemption for Russian oil in Central Europe. Hungary's continued dependence is a political choice that weakens EU unity and undermines confidence in the sanctions regime. Phasing out Russian oil by the end of 2026 is both possible and important for Europe's long-term energy security," said Martin Vladimirov, director of CSD's energy and climate program.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Reuters noted, is a staunch opponent of Ukraine's bid to join the EU, and both Hungary and Slovakia have maintained good relations with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for almost four years of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

