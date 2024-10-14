Since the beginning of the year, loans worth UAH 69 billion have been issued under the 5-7-9% program
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of 2024, 18,532 loans worth UAH 69 billion have been issued to entrepreneurs under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program. The program focuses on investment purposes and the development of energy capacities of businesses, condominiums and housing cooperatives.
Last week, Ukrainian entrepreneurs took out 375 loans totaling UAH 1.1 billion under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program. Since the beginning of this year, businesses have received 18,532 loans on favorable terms worth UAH 69 billion. Since the launch of the program in February 2020, 97,500 loans totaling UAH 335.9 billion have been issued.
The government has focused the terms of the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program on investment purposes and the development of energy capacities of businesses, condominiums and housing cooperatives. The share of such loans is constantly growing. Thanks to the concessional funds, Ukrainian enterprises are developing production and increasing the output of high value-added products. This contributes to economic recovery, job creation, and increased budget revenues. Concessional loans are also available to businesses operating in high-risk areas
As part of the program, the business received:
- UAH 18.4 billion to replenish working capital;
- UAH 16.1 billion - for lending in the area of high military risk;
- UAH 16.0 billion for processing;
- UAH 14.5 billion - investment loans.
The most active users of the program are companies operating in agriculture, manufacturing, and trade. Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Poltava regions and the city of Kyiv are the leaders in terms of loan volume.
The program is supported by 46 banks, including Privatbank (45.4 thousand), Oschadbank (15.1 thousand) and Raiffeisen Bank (5.4 thousand).
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed to prolong loans under the 5-7-9 program until the end of 2026 for relocated enterprises.