Military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Police of Ukraine detained within a day a resident of Kyiv region who put lethal poison into the food or drink of a former employee of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. This was reported by the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on November 24 of this year in Kyiv region, she poisoned a serviceman during a "date" that had been arranged through a dating website.

The perpetrator was detained in Ternopil on a scheduled bus while attempting to flee abroad. According to the detainee, she was allegedly supposed to be met by a handler who coordinated the killing of a Ukrainian defender.

The SSU said that the detainee was a 21-year-old employee of a "fast-food" kiosk in Obukhiv who was seeking a close relationship in themed Telegram channels.

In one of the chats, a stranger contacted her and offered her a meeting outside Ukraine in exchange for poisoning a former serviceman. After agreeing to the "offer," the girl collected from a post office a package containing a poisonous substance disguised as sleeping pills. After that, the suspect gave the handler access to her account, through which he, posing as the girl, contacted the man on a dating website and lured him to the location of the planned assassination attempt at one of the hotels in Obukhiv. During the "date," the suspect secretly put a lethal dose of poison into the victim's drink. After the man lost consciousness, the female killer photographed his documents for a "report," removed her own fingerprints, discarded the tableware, and left the crime scene - the post said.

After the perpetrator was detained, a smartphone containing evidence of her contacts with the murder's commissioner was found and seized from her. The detainee has now been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional homicide).

The perpetrator herself is in custody. She faces up to 15 years in prison.

The investigation is currently ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime; in particular, the suspect's possible involvement in cooperation with Russian special services is being investigated. In this regard, her criminal actions may receive an additional qualification as high treason committed under martial law.

We remind you

The Security Service, together with the National Police, located and detained a killer who, on the orders of Russian special services, carried out the contract killing of a Ukrainian serviceman in Kharkiv.