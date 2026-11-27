Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President of Ukraine’s commissioner for sanctions policy, commented on the agreement to sell the international assets of Russian oil company Lukoil to a consortium led by American billionaire Todd Boehly. He drew attention to the fact that the Russian company’s shares being used for the payment will be held in an account in the UAE, while Lukoil itself will not receive the money for now, UNN reports.

Lukoil’s foreign assets, valued at approximately $16 billion, are reportedly being transferred to a consortium led by Todd Boehly for approximately $10 billion in Lukoil securities, which will be held in an escrow account in the UAE. Therefore, no funds are currently being transferred to Lukoil. The United States and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on the company last October. The EU has still not done so. Time to decide - the statement reads.

The deal in question is the agreement that the consortium of American investor Todd Boehly signed with Lukoil on November 25. It provides for the acquisition of the Russian company’s international business, including oil fields, refineries, and a network of filling stations. The total value of the assets is estimated at approximately $16 billion.

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The payment is planned to be made by transferring Lukoil securities with a nominal value of $10 billion. They were purchased from American and British investment funds, as well as depositary banks. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, these securities were frozen and lost value for Western investors.

According to Boehly, this scheme makes it possible to return funds to investors who effectively lost the ability to dispose of these shares.

Essentially, we are exchanging shares that are worthless to Americans for money that is returned to them - the American investor explained in a comment to Reuters.

At the same time, the securities will not be transferred directly to Lukoil — they will be placed in an escrow account in the United Arab Emirates. The deal still requires approval from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and its completion could take up to a year.

However, the payment mechanism itself raises questions about compliance with sanctions. According to an assessment by the American think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the proposed scheme would allow Lukoil to gain access to the blocked shares in five years, regardless of whether the U.S. sanctions have been lifted by then.

Analysts also point out that the account is planned to be opened in the UAE rather than under U.S. jurisdiction. This could contradict previous requirements of the U.S. Treasury regarding the blocking of any financial benefit to the Russian company from the sale of its foreign assets.

The position of the European Union remains a separate issue. Lukoil is still not under EU sanctions, even though its assets are located in several European countries, including Bulgaria, Romania, and the Netherlands.

Thus, as Vlasiuk noted, the situation requires clarity from Europe. The absence of European sanctions means that Brussels has fewer tools to influence transactions involving the Russian company’s international assets.

The deal’s ultimate consequences for Lukoil will depend on the U.S. Treasury’s decision, the terms for placing the shares in the escrow account, and the mechanism for their possible unblocking.

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