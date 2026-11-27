The Russian government extended the ban on exports of most types of aviation fuel for four months, until March, to ensure supplies to the domestic market, as Ukraine continues to attack the country's oil refineries, reports UNN.

Details

A resolution banning the export of jet fuel, including fuel purchased at exchange-traded auctions, has been signed. The restriction will be in effect from December 1, 2026, through March 31, 2027, inclusive - the Russian government said in a statement.

It is noted that the previous similar ban, introduced in June 2026, expires on November 30, 2026.

The government said that the restrictions would not affect, in particular, the supply of jet fuel under international intergovernmental agreements.

Bloomberg reports that the move highlights growing pressure on Russia's fuel and energy industry after Kyiv launched a new round of attacks on oil refineries late last month to limit Moscow's energy revenues and increase the cost of the war for ordinary Russians. Almost daily strikes have recently reduced the country's crude oil processing rate to its lowest level in more than two decades.

At the same time, the publication notes that Russia is not a major supplier of aviation fuel to international markets. According to data compiled by Bloomberg based on information from analytics company Vortexa Ltd., in 2025 it exported an average of 30,000 barrels per day, or less than 2% of global supplies.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized the results of Ukraine's long-range sanctions over the week.