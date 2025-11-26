Russians feel economic pressure: Putin's war increasingly affects daily life - Bloomberg

The fourth winter of Russia's war against Ukraine is increasingly affecting the daily lives of Russians, experts and local residents emphasize. The war is beginning to leave a noticeable mark not only on the front, but also on households and the country's economy. This is stated in the Bloomberg material, writes UNN.

Details

Dozens of regions in central and southern Russia are suffering from drone and missile attacks on energy facilities and residential buildings. Air raid sirens wail almost every night, constantly reminding of the escalating conflict. Beyond the front line, the economy is feeling the effects of rising prices and reduced consumer spending, as well as difficulties in the steel, mining, and energy industries.

Based on overall economic indicators, it would be in Russia's interest to stop the war now. However, to want to stop the war, one must see the edge of the abyss. Russia has not yet reached it. – said Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin.

Russians are experiencing price increases faster than salary growth.

Prices are now rising faster than wages – says 27-year-old Olena from the Moscow region, an event company manager.

She notes that she is forced to buy fewer imported clothes and focus more on domestic brands.

According to SberIndex, Russians are reducing food spending, and sales of milk, pork, buckwheat, and rice fell by 8-10% in September-October. X5 Group recorded an increase in revenue due to inflation, but the company's net profit decreased by almost 20%.

These data indicate the gradual manifestation of the "delayed effect" of monetary policy and the economic burden of the war on the country's civilian sector, which can no longer rely on its former financial stability.

