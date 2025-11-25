$42.270.11
November 24, 08:32 PM • 14612 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 28907 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 04:04 PM • 30026 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM • 27964 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 28435 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 40663 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 35703 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM • 17907 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 14688 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 12402 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be very attentive to air raid alerts in the coming daysNovember 24, 09:16 PM • 6924 views
"Shahed" hit on residential building in Odesa is not true - Odesa Regional Military Administration10:24 PM • 9052 views
Bruce Willis's wife prepares for the actor's death and plans to donate his brain to scientists10:51 PM • 8296 views
State Labor Service officials organized a multi-million dollar extortion scheme from businesses for free services - SBIPhoto11:23 PM • 5478 views
Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first details11:35 PM • 10239 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 21973 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 40663 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 35704 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 49662 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 74876 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 34454 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 37629 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 46997 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 57193 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 58631 views
CPD: Russians suffer from drug shortages due to war and sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Russia is experiencing a growing shortage of vital medicines, particularly for people with diabetes and cancer. In a number of regions, insulin preparations are running out, and patients cannot obtain them by prescription for months.

CPD: Russians suffer from drug shortages due to war and sanctions

In Russia, the problem of a shortage of vital medicines, particularly for people with diabetes and cancer, is growing. This problem has escalated into a systemic crisis of medical provision across the country, informs UNN with reference to a report from the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that in a number of regions of the Russian Federation, insulin preparations, critical for people with type I and II diabetes, are running out. At the same time, pharmacies are selling the last packages at inflated prices, and new deliveries are promised after the New Year. Meanwhile, officials assure that the drugs are available, while patients cannot get them by prescription for months.

Russian regions also report interruptions in medicines for oncological diseases, hypertension, epilepsy, even basic antibiotics and vaccines. Patients are forced to look for medicines through "gray" channels, acquaintances or charitable foundations. This indicates a huge gap between official statements about "import substitution" and reality

- the report says.

It is indicated that the shortage of medicines in the Russian Federation is becoming increasingly critical and can no longer be explained by local failures.

"While Putin spends huge sums on the war, and sanctions gradually destroy the economy, the healthcare system is plunging into a deep crisis, the consequences of which Russians will feel for many years to come," the CPD predicts.

Recall

In Russia, mass expulsions of students from medical universities are being recorded after the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin signed a law obliging doctors to work for three years after graduation.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

HealthNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Pharmacy
Vladimir Putin
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine