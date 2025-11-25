In Russia, the problem of a shortage of vital medicines, particularly for people with diabetes and cancer, is growing. This problem has escalated into a systemic crisis of medical provision across the country, informs UNN with reference to a report from the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

It is noted that in a number of regions of the Russian Federation, insulin preparations, critical for people with type I and II diabetes, are running out. At the same time, pharmacies are selling the last packages at inflated prices, and new deliveries are promised after the New Year. Meanwhile, officials assure that the drugs are available, while patients cannot get them by prescription for months.

Russian regions also report interruptions in medicines for oncological diseases, hypertension, epilepsy, even basic antibiotics and vaccines. Patients are forced to look for medicines through "gray" channels, acquaintances or charitable foundations. This indicates a huge gap between official statements about "import substitution" and reality - the report says.

It is indicated that the shortage of medicines in the Russian Federation is becoming increasingly critical and can no longer be explained by local failures.

"While Putin spends huge sums on the war, and sanctions gradually destroy the economy, the healthcare system is plunging into a deep crisis, the consequences of which Russians will feel for many years to come," the CPD predicts.

In Russia, mass expulsions of students from medical universities are being recorded after the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin signed a law obliging doctors to work for three years after graduation.