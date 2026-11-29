As a result of the Russian attack on Vinnytsia region, 2 people were killed and 1 more person was injured. This was reported in the State Emergency Service’s operational information on the consequences of the enemy strike, UNN writes.

Details

The attack damaged the residential sector of one of the communities near Vinnytsia. A fire also broke out, engulfing 2 minibuses.

Information on the extent of the destruction and other consequences of the Russian attack is being clarified.

Russia attacked an industrial enterprise in Pryluky: a fire broke out