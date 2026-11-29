At night and in the morning, Russian forces attacked an industrial enterprise in Pryluky, Chernihiv region. The strike caused a fire. This is reported by the Pryluky District Police, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Pryluky District Police, over the past day police officers processed 34 reports of offenses and incidents.

At night and in the morning, the Russians attacked an industrial enterprise in the city of Pryluky. The strike caused a fire. No information about casualties was received. Police officers documented the consequences of the enemy attack, recorded the damage, and collected the necessary evidence - the police said in a post.

At the same time, according to Ukrainian media reports, it was specifically a tobacco factory belonging to the international corporation British American Tobacco that came under attack.

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