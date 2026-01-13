$43.260.18
Russians attacked energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia region: two women wounded - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

On January 13, Russian occupiers attacked the energy infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia region, damaging equipment and cutting off power to consumers. Two female employees were injured, one of them in serious condition.

Russians attacked energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia region: two women wounded - Ministry of Energy

On Tuesday, January 13, Russian occupiers launched another attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

The attack damaged equipment, leading to a significant number of consumers being without power. At the same time, two female employees of the company were injured.

Both women were promptly evacuated and taken to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed one of the victims with burns to her face, hands, and head. Her life is not in danger. The condition of the other employee is more concerning: the woman sustained burns and a concussion, and was unconscious during transportation to the hospital. Doctors are conducting a full examination to establish a final diagnosis.

 - stated the Ministry of Energy.

The agency noted that energy workers are making every effort to restore electricity supply as soon as the security situation allows.

Recall

In Kyiv region, after another Russian attack, emergency power outages were introduced in three districts.

In addition, in Kyiv, after another Russian attack, about 500 buildings were left without heat.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Kyiv