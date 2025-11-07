Russians attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, causing significant damage

On the night of November 7, Russians attacked a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the DTEK company.

Details

As noted by DTEK, all buildings were promptly re-energized using backup schemes. They added that the damage is significant, and repairs will take a long time.

Energy workers will begin restoration work immediately after receiving permission from the military and rescuers, DTEK added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the occupiers launched strikes on November 7 on energy infrastructure in the Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Before that, it was reported that on November 7, electricity consumption restriction measures would be forcibly applied in most regions of Ukraine.