Russians are preparing for the continuation of the war against Ukraine until at least autumn - CPD

Russians are likely preparing to continue fighting against Ukraine at least until the autumn of this year. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

All actions of the Russians on the front indicate that they are preparing to fight at least until autumn - the post says.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of ending the war by this summer depends on the United States, which should put pressure on Russia.

At the same time, according to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian side is not making concessions and is not changing its demands regarding the cessation of the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin demands the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from all territories occupied by Russia, and also wants Ukraine to remain under Russian influence.

In addition, according to the same ISW, the Kremlin continues to reject any significant security guarantees that would protect Ukraine from complete diplomatic or military surrender.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian troops are attacking "objects related to the military complex." The Kremlin calls Ukrainian thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants "military facilities," justifying its missile and drone attacks on them.