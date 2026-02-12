$43.030.06
February 11, 07:42 PM
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
February 11, 09:46 AM
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
February 11, 09:00 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Russians are preparing for the continuation of the war against Ukraine until at least autumn - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that the actions of the Russians at the front indicate their readiness to fight until autumn. President Zelenskyy noted that the end of the war by summer depends on the United States.

Russians are likely preparing to continue fighting against Ukraine at least until the autumn of this year. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

All actions of the Russians on the front indicate that they are preparing to fight at least until autumn

- the post says.

Additionally

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of ending the war by this summer depends on the United States, which should put pressure on Russia.

At the same time, according to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian side is not making concessions and is not changing its demands regarding the cessation of the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin demands the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from all territories occupied by Russia, and also wants Ukraine to remain under Russian influence.

In addition, according to the same ISW, the Kremlin continues to reject any significant security guarantees that would protect Ukraine from complete diplomatic or military surrender.

Recall

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian troops are attacking "objects related to the military complex." The Kremlin calls Ukrainian thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants "military facilities," justifying its missile and drone attacks on them.

Yevhen Ustimenko

