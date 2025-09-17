Russian troops attacked railway infrastructure: possible train delays

On the night of September 17, Russian troops launched another complex attack on Ukraine's railway infrastructure. Due to power outages, delays are possible for a number of trains in the Dnipro direction. This was reported by UNN with reference to the chairman of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

This refers to flights No. 86/72 Lviv – Zaporizhzhia (Pavlohrad), No. 85/71 Zaporizhzhia, Pavlohrad – Lviv, No. 75 Kyiv – Kryvyi Rih and No. 80 Lviv – Dnipro. Other directions may be added to the list, so passengers are advised to follow the latest information on the UZ website.

According to Pertsovsky, reserve locomotives are already ready, locomotive crews are going to help to minimize delays and ensure the transportation of all passengers.

Recall

Recently, infrastructure was damaged in the Fastiv district of Kyiv region. This led to the redirection of passengers of train 73 Kharkiv – Przemyśl to Kyiv. Also, three women received medical assistance due to an acute stress reaction.

Ukrzaliznytsia appointed an additional train on the Kremenchuk - Kyiv route