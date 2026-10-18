Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Poltava — two people killed, six injured

As a result of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Poltava, two people were killed and six more were injured. Buildings and cars were also damaged. This was reported by UNN, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Mykhailo Semikin, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

As a result of the Russian strike in Poltava, one person was killed and four others were injured. Private residential buildings were damaged. A fire broke out in one of them, which rescuers quickly extinguished - the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

SES canine handlers worked at the scene. The service's psychologists provided assistance to residents of the damaged homes.

The enemy also launched two strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

Sadly, a 27-year-old woman was killed. Two more people were injured — a 58-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl. The attack damaged two apartment buildings, 18 cars, and an educational institution building - Mykhailo Semikin reported.

Municipal services are working at the sites of the strikes, clearing debris and helping people.

As a reminder

In Manevychi, Volyn, the Russians attacked a local warehouse, causing a severe fire and heavy smoke. Local authorities urged residents to leave their homes.