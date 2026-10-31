Russian strike on Pavlohrad: 8 people injured, including children

On Saturday, October 31, Russian forces carried out a strike on Pavlohrad. Several apartment buildings were damaged. Initially, three people were reported injured, but the figure later rose to 8. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Among the injured are three children, including a 12-year-old boy.

They are all currently in hospital. Doctors are examining the injured and providing the necessary assistance - Hanzha stated.

We remind you

On October 30, Russian forces again struck the railway station in Dnipro. A fire broke out at the site, and a woman was injured. Also, due to Russia's ongoing attacks, there is no electricity in the city and the region.

UNN also reported that more than 100,000 consumers in three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region remain without electricity due to Russian attacks.