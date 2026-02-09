$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 27267 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 32929 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 50279 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 49722 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 40900 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 39488 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26678 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18130 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13495 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Publications
Exclusives
Russian governors doubled spending on their own security since the start of the war against Ukraine - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russian governors have increased spending on their own security to over 100 million rubles. This is due to internal destabilization in Russia caused by the return of military personnel from the front.

Russian governors doubled spending on their own security since the start of the war against Ukraine - intelligence

Since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russian governors have significantly increased their security spending - to over 100 million rubles, UNN reports, citing the Foreign Intelligence Service.

If 59.7 million rubles were spent on security in 2021, in 2023 the amount increased to a record 119.7 million. In 2024-2025, expenses remained consistently high - over 100 million rubles annually 

- the report says.

Let's add

According to intelligence, the number of regions ordering security for regional and territorial leaders has also increased. Formally, this is explained by "general risks" in wartime conditions. However, the key factor is internal destabilization in Russia itself, caused by the mass return of military personnel from the front. Former participants in the war against Ukraine are increasingly becoming a source of violence that Russia cannot cope with. According to open data, war "veterans" have already killed or maimed more than a thousand people inside the country, and this figure continues to grow.

Falling profits and rising defaults: Russia's banking crisis has already begun - intelligence05.02.26, 14:58 • 5922 views

At the same time, the authorities' fear contrasts with the Kremlin's budget policy. In 2026, federal spending cuts in Russia will affect at least 18 of 51 state programs. Healthcare, aviation, energy, and funding for temporarily occupied territories will be cut. The largest cut was for the program "Integrated Development of Rural Areas" - minus 34.3 billion rubles (about 30%), while the program "Development of Healthcare" lost another 31.7 billion. Against the background of these cuts, the increase in spending on personal security for officials looks telling - the Russian authorities are saving on the population, but not on their own security 

- the report says.

Against this background, the strengthening of governors' security looks not so much like protection from external threats, but rather a manifestation of fear of their own population - and of those who returned from the war with weapons, injuries, and a readiness for violence. The real actions of the regional authorities demonstrate: the Russian system is increasingly afraid of the consequences of the war it unleashed, the intelligence added.

Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"07.02.26, 13:57 • 11737 views

Antonina Tumanova

