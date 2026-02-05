$43.170.02
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 27663 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 16494 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 17716 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 16083 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 11704 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 12641 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19393 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30336 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22984 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 14494 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 19413 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 20565 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhoto07:12 AM • 19170 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 11101 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
10:05 AM • 27674 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 52534 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 82689 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 82797 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 121462 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sundar Pichai
Steve Witkoff
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 7250 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 28283 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 16404 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 16108 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 19116 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Starlink

Falling profits and rising defaults: Russia's banking crisis has already begun - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

The Russian banking system lost stability in 2025, profits decreased by 8%, and return on equity fell to 18%. The share of non-performing loans increased to 11%, indicating a systemic crisis.

Falling profits and rising defaults: Russia's banking crisis has already begun - intelligence

In 2025, the Russian banking system lost key signs of stability, despite the regulator's reassuring rhetoric. The net profit of banks decreased by 8% compared to 2024 and amounted to 45 billion US dollars, while the return on equity fell to 18%. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

The deterioration of financial results occurred against the backdrop of a sharp increase in provisions for reserves and an increase in the cost of attracting resources, caused by a tight monetary policy. These indicators do not indicate a cyclical slowdown, but rather the beginning of a deeper dysfunction of the sector.

- the report says.

At the same time, the quality of the loan portfolio is deteriorating. The share of non-performing loans increased to 11%, and for unsecured loans – to 12%. Such default levels are incompatible with official statements about stability and indicate the systemic nature of the problems, which can no longer be explained by individual segments or temporary shocks.

Even analysts from the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting, close to the Kremlin, have actually recognized the beginning of a systemic banking crisis. According to their estimates, the current visible stability is based not on fundamental recovery, but on the dominance of state-owned banks, massive restructurings of problem assets, and regulatory easing. This model only postpones the crisis, while increasing the risk of a rapid and massive outflow of deposits in case of an escalation of the situation.

The intelligence service noted that the declared stability of the Russian banking system appears artificial. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has actually switched to a regime of manual risk management, allowing banks to hide problem loans under the guise of restructurings.

Under these conditions, official data only mask the real scale of losses. The banking sector will inevitably require additional state support, which will increase fiscal and macroeconomic pressure on the Russian economy and entrench the crisis as a long-term factor.

- added the SZR.

Inflation in Russia becomes a manageable instrument of state policy - intelligence30.01.26, 18:01 • 5235 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Russian propaganda
State budget