Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about Russia's attempts to conclude a bilateral agreement with the United States on the resumption of economic cooperation between the countries, Ukrainian media report, according to UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy stated, intelligence is aware of the "package of economic cooperation between America and Russia," also known as the "Dmitriev package." According to him, the package amounts to $12 trillion.

There are also various signals in the media and beyond that there may also be issues related to Ukraine. For example, with our sovereignty, with the security of Ukraine. We clearly show that Ukraine will not support even probable such agreements between the parties about us without us. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the United States proposes to end the war by early summer, probably due to internal issues in America. A trilateral meeting of leaders to resolve the most complex issues is possible.