Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"

10:29 AM • 2032 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 3616 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 12385 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 26300 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 40533 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 35459 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 29571 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 38766 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15617 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 38034 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Denys Shmyhal
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv
Actual
Technology
Heating
Kh-101
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

President Zelenskyy announced Russia's attempts to conclude a bilateral agreement with the United States worth 12 trillion dollars. Ukraine will not support agreements regarding its sovereignty without its participation.

Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about Russia's attempts to conclude a bilateral agreement with the United States on the resumption of economic cooperation between the countries, Ukrainian media report, according to UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy stated, intelligence is aware of the "package of economic cooperation between America and Russia," also known as the "Dmitriev package." According to him, the package amounts to $12 trillion.

There are also various signals in the media and beyond that there may also be issues related to Ukraine. For example, with our sovereignty, with the security of Ukraine. We clearly show that Ukraine will not support even probable such agreements between the parties about us without us.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the United States proposes to end the war by early summer, probably due to internal issues in America. A trilateral meeting of leaders to resolve the most complex issues is possible.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine