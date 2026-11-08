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Russian forces attacked rescuers three times while they were dealing with the aftermath of shelling in Komyshuvakha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

Russian forces shelled rescuers three times in Komyshuvakha. Two drivers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were injured, and firefighting equipment was damaged.

Russian forces attacked rescuers three times while they were dealing with the aftermath of shelling in Komyshuvakha

Russian forces attacked emergency responders working at the site of an airstrike in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, three times during the day. Two rescuers were injured in the shelling, and firefighting and rescue equipment was damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

During the second attack, a Russian drone struck a firefighting and rescue vehicle. The State Emergency Service driver was injured, and the vehicle was damaged.

Approximately an hour later, when the rescuers were trying to evacuate the damaged vehicle, Russian forces launched another strike. A second rescue driver was injured, and the equipment sustained further damage.

Both victims are receiving the necessary medical care in hospital.

Following the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha, 45 people remain missing08.11.26, 17:26 • 3238 views

Update

On November 2, the Russians attacked the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. The enemy strikes damaged an educational institution, a utility building, and vehicles. The prosecutor's office reported that people were trapped under the rubble. 

As the acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, reported, the enemy treacherously attacked the settlement precisely when people were receiving humanitarian aid at the community center. It was a targeted combined attack. The Russians carried out at least nine strikes. First, they dropped FAB-500 guided aerial bombs. Then they used FAB-3000s. The FAB-3000 is a three-ton aerial bomb containing nearly one and a half tons of explosives. Such weapons are used to destroy powerful concrete fortifications and bunkers. After a direct hit, the concrete structure of the underground center collapsed. Ordinary people were there at that moment. They had come for assistance. 

The underground space that the Russians struck was used not as a community resilience center, but as a humanitarian aid distribution point for local residents. Until February 2026, an "underground" school operated here. However, the educational process in the facility was suspended in February, and children no longer attended it for classes.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv — one person was injured, and State Emergency Service equipment was damaged08.11.26, 19:26 • 2742 views

Olga Rozgon

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